Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 5th (AAL, AAP, ALV, AMGN, AON, ARVN, ASC, ATI, ATOGF, AVGO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Argus from $220.00 to $185.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

was given a €229.00 ($236.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($279.38) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($268.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $335.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.20 ($8.45) to €11.70 ($12.06).

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $680.00 to $650.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $680.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($143.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.70 ($8.97) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 414 ($4.95) to GBX 555 ($6.64). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €88.00 ($90.72) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($92.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($52.58) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($102.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30).

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$264.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.90 ($4.02).

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $235.00 to $260.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 415.00 to 460.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €53.00 ($54.64).

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities from $67.00 to $46.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,625 ($19.44). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $164.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01).

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($216.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.70) to €63.00 ($64.95).

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.35) to €29.00 ($29.90).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $44.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($119.15) to GBX 9,630 ($115.21). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $8.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.13). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.70 ($58.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.71) to €27.00 ($27.84).

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $147.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $242.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $17.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.45 ($1.49) to €1.70 ($1.75).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($20.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $23.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $247.00 to $316.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.10 ($12.47) to €15.10 ($15.57).

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €30.00 ($30.93) to €26.00 ($26.80).

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €17.00 ($17.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €118.00 ($121.65).

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €91.00 ($93.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $430.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $535.00 to $542.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $390.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $535.00 to $542.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($273.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $255.00.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €55.00 ($56.70).

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 550 ($6.58).

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $103.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $204.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $106.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $77.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,100 ($72.98) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($21.65) to €20.00 ($20.62).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.75 ($1.80) to €1.95 ($2.01).

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $309.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $309.00 to $360.00.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $9.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $362.00 to $379.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $67.00 to $61.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €107.00 ($110.31) to €110.00 ($113.40).

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $105.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.98) to €18.50 ($19.07).

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($123.71) to €105.00 ($108.25).

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $511.00 to $548.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($41.87) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 116 ($1.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($242.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.50 to $41.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $195.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00.

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €107.50 ($110.82) to €110.00 ($113.40).

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $46.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $155.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €8.50 ($8.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.40 ($3.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.