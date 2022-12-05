Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 5th (AAL, AAP, ALV, AMGN, AON, ARVN, ASC, ATI, ATOGF, AVGO)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by Argus from $220.00 to $185.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €229.00 ($236.08) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €271.00 ($279.38) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($268.04) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $297.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $335.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.20 ($8.45) to €11.70 ($12.06).

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $680.00 to $650.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $715.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $680.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($143.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.70 ($8.97) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 414 ($4.95) to GBX 555 ($6.64). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €88.00 ($90.72) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($92.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($52.58) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($102.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30).

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was given a C$264.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.90 ($4.02).

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $235.00 to $260.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $109.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $100.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $18.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 415.00 to 460.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €53.00 ($54.64).

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Atlantic Securities from $67.00 to $46.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,625 ($19.44). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $164.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $225.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.25.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$26.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01).

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €210.00 ($216.49) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.70) to €63.00 ($64.95).

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.35) to €29.00 ($29.90).

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 380.00 to 370.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $44.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($119.15) to GBX 9,630 ($115.21). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $133.00.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $11.00 to $8.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,850 ($22.13). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.52.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($17.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.70 ($58.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.71) to €27.00 ($27.84).

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $147.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $242.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $17.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.45 ($1.49) to €1.70 ($1.75).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($20.62) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $23.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $247.00 to $316.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.10 ($12.47) to €15.10 ($15.57).

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €30.00 ($30.93) to €26.00 ($26.80).

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €17.00 ($17.53) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €118.00 ($121.65).

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €91.00 ($93.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $390.00 to $430.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$14.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $535.00 to $542.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $390.00 to $465.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $535.00 to $542.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $450.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €265.00 ($273.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $255.00.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €55.00 ($56.70).

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 550 ($6.58).

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $103.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $204.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $106.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $77.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,100 ($72.98) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($21.65) to €20.00 ($20.62).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.70) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.75 ($1.80) to €1.95 ($2.01).

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $309.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $309.00 to $360.00.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.21) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $8.00 to $9.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $362.00 to $379.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $67.00 to $61.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €107.00 ($110.31) to €110.00 ($113.40).

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price trimmed by Stephens to $105.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.50 ($15.98) to €18.50 ($19.07).

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($123.71) to €105.00 ($108.25).

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $511.00 to $548.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,500 ($41.87) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 116 ($1.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($242.27) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.50 to $41.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $215.00 to $195.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00.

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €107.50 ($110.82) to €110.00 ($113.40).

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $46.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $155.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $6.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €8.50 ($8.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.40 ($3.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.