Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Best Buy Put Options (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,865 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average volume of 15,300 put options.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

