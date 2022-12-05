StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Trading Up 7.4 %
Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
