StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Up 7.4 %

Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.