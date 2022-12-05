StockNews.com Downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.