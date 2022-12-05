StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.