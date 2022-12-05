StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.84. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

