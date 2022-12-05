StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

