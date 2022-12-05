Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $327,761.21 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $327,761.21 and $183.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,092.45 or 0.99989143 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010795 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00240563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085963 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

