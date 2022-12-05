Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$66.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at C$63.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.97 and a 1 year high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

