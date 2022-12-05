Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $9.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. 7,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

