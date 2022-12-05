Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Critical Review

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunlight Financial and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 1 4 0 2.50 Lufax 2 5 3 0 2.10

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $3.46, suggesting a potential upside of 91.07%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 56.51%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Lufax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

29.4% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 2.04 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.41 Lufax $9.70 billion 0.46 $2.60 billion $0.79 2.48

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% Lufax 20.48% 13.69% 3.58%

Risk and Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.