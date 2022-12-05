Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) CFO Acquires $22,800.00 in Stock

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) CFO Camille Sebaaly bought 30,000 shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,593.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SBFM stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 522.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

