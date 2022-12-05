Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHC. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $3,213,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

