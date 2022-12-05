Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.51 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,540 shares of company stock valued at $978,062. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

