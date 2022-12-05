Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.