SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

