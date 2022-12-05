Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

SNDX stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,252.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,956 shares of company stock worth $5,529,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,536,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,737,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

