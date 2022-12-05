Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Down 6.8%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 9,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.