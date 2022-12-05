Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,152 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $50,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after purchasing an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.