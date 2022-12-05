TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.47.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$58.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

