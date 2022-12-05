Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$61.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,880,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

