Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$49.42. The company had a trading volume of 676,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.32 and a one year high of C$57.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

