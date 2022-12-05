Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TSE:TCS opened at C$29.63 on Thursday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.68 million and a PE ratio of 105.82.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 98.21%.

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

