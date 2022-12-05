Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $30.82 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $13.26 or 0.00077700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.01 or 0.05999188 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00499720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.30120483 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tellor Token Trading
