Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Target Price to $14.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 32.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.