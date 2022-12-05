Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,564 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 2.9% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Tempur Sealy International worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $39,428,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $31.35. 1,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

