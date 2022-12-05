Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TME. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NYSE TME opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

