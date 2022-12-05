Tezos Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Tezos has a market cap of $927.30 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008080 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,140,938 coins and its circulating supply is 918,707,275 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

