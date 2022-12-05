The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. 21,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 623,307 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

