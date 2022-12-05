The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Reduced by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.32. 4,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,874. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

