The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

