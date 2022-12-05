The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $276.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.