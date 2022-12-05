The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 33,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,241,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEO. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The GEO Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

