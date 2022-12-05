The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($268.04) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($226.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($242.27) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($279.38) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of Allianz stock traded down €1.10 ($1.13) during trading on Monday, reaching €202.65 ($208.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,114,498 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €182.51 and its 200-day moving average is €181.42. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($213.20).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

