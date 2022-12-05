The Graph Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $444.26 million and $14.71 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

