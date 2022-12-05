The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wolfe Research

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

