The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 685 ($8.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.61) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 753 ($9.01).

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 791 ($9.46). The stock had a trading volume of 659,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 738.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 704.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,164.80.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.38), for a total transaction of £174,518.40 ($208,779.04).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

