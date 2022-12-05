The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,872.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,872.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock valued at $152,653. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.76. 2,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $713.59 million, a PE ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.