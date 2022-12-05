The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 207,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.