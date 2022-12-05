Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $57.15 million and $530,187.74 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.35715296 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $354,130.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

