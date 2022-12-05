TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

TJX opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

