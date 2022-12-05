TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 115,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.06.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

