Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,568 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 187.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 155.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $47.89 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

