TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2904102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

