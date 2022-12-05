Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Lowered to 378.00 at Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from 380.00 to 378.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock remained flat at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.06.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

