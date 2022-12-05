Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CFO Brian P. Lynch Purchases 10,000 Shares

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MODG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.55. 870,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

