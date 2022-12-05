Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.04. 6,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $270.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

