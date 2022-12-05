Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

