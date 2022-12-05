Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE remained flat at $85.20 during trading on Monday. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,165. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

