Tradewinds LLC. Buys Shares of 33,838 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,297 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

