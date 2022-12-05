Tradewinds LLC. Invests $3.58 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.4% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

NYSE:DE traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $438.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.35. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

